Idaho panel OKs less restrictive 'ballot harvesting' bill

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A revamped version of a proposed law making it a felony in Idaho for third parties to collect and return multiple ballots to election officials headed to the full House for debate and a vote after it passed in committee on Monday.

The House State Affairs Committee approved the bill that has several significant changes from the bill that was pulled from the House floor earlier this month after debate tilted toward almost certain defeat.

The new bill changes from two to six the number of ballots a single family member can deliver. It also redefines family to include adopted children. The proposed law limits who can handle multiple ballots to election officials, U.S. postal service workers and parcel delivery services.

The previous legislation also caused concerns that violations might be felonies. But Republican House Majority Leader Mike Moyle kept the felony charge penalty for violations in the new version.

“When we talk about voting in the state of Idaho, we’ve always made it clear that we take it serious,” Moyle said, noting that showing a false identification for voting or voting in place of another person is a felony.