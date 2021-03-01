Idaho panel OKs new version of constitutional amendment

If the full Senate approves the new version, it would go to the House, requiring a two-thirds majority to pass. It would then go to voters in the November 2022 general election, where a simple majority is needed for approval.

If voters approve it in 2022, lawmakers could call themselves back into session if 60% of the House and Senate members agree to do so.

Some lawmakers have said two-thirds of the lawmakers should be required to call a special session, which would be enough to override a governor's veto. One of the Republican senators on the panel on Monday joined two Democrats in opposing the legislation for that reason.

Idaho is one of 14 states where only the governor can call a special legislative session, and the sessions are limited to topics defined ahead of the sessions.

Idaho, for example, held a special session in August focusing on coronavirus-related issues, including the handling of absentee ballots, which surged during the pandemic.

The proposed constitutional amendment stems from lawmaker dissatisfaction with restrictions — and their inability to do anything about them — that Republican Gov. Brad Little put in place last March to reduce coronavirus infections and deaths.