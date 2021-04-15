Idaho panel OKs plan for lawmakers to call special sessions

However, Monks told the House committee that special sessions could expand to other topics if they win 60% approval in the House and Senate. Essentially, based on the joint resolution's language, that would appear to have the effect of creating another special session to address a new topic.

“If we called ourselves to talk about property tax, or you pick your subject matter, and we wanted to talk about (other matters) we wouldn't be able to do that without another request that we would file ourselves,” he said. “So we could still talk about something else, we would just need to make sure that we had 60% willing to do that. Not necessarily a bad thing in my mind.”

A joint resolution that passes both the House and Senate with a two-thirds majority does not need a governor's signature, but instead goes to voters as a possible amendment to the Idaho Constitution.

Democratic Rep. Chris Mathias made the motion to send the joint resolution to the full House.

“I think this substantially improves the previous joint resolution because it brings the expectations that we have for all state employees into alignment with the expectations taxpayers will have for us,” he said. “The taxpayer needs to know what we are going to talk about.”