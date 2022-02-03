Idaho plan has $300M for drinking and wastewater systems

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials want to spend $300 million over the next five years to upgrade drinking water and wastewater treatment systems across the state, the state’s top environmental official said Thursday.

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Director Jess Byrne told lawmakers on the Legislature’s budget-setting committee that the plan is to spend $60 million a year over the next five years for a total of $300 million.

The money is coming from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act approved last year. Of that, $350 billion is going into the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Idaho is betting $1.1 billion of that money.

Republican Gov. Bard Little’s Leading Idaho plan calls using a big chunk of its share to shore up the state’s water infrastructure. That plan, announced in January, involves using Idaho's $1.9 billion surplus for tax cuts and federal coronavirus rescue money as well for investments.

The money would be distributed in grants “prioritizing small systems that can’t afford necessary upgrades,” Byrne told lawmakers on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.

He said the agency received 263 letters of interest in receiving money totaling over $1.4 billion for water and wastewater projects.

The committee will vote on the plan in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0