 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Idaho plan has $300M for drinking and wastewater systems

  • 0

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials want to spend $300 million over the next five years to upgrade drinking water and wastewater treatment systems across the state, the state’s top environmental official said Thursday.

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Director Jess Byrne told lawmakers on the Legislature’s budget-setting committee that the plan is to spend $60 million a year over the next five years for a total of $300 million.

The money is coming from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act approved last year. Of that, $350 billion is going into the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Idaho is betting $1.1 billion of that money.

Republican Gov. Bard Little’s Leading Idaho plan calls using a big chunk of its share to shore up the state’s water infrastructure. That plan, announced in January, involves using Idaho's $1.9 billion surplus for tax cuts and federal coronavirus rescue money as well for investments.

The money would be distributed in grants “prioritizing small systems that can’t afford necessary upgrades,” Byrne told lawmakers on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.

People are also reading…

He said the agency received 263 letters of interest in receiving money totaling over $1.4 billion for water and wastewater projects.

The committee will vote on the plan in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Nevada is often thought of as a solidly purple state, but will that remain the case in 2022? According to data from the Nevada Secretary of State's office, nearly 2,000 Democrats switched to the Republican Party in the last three months of 2021. Democrats argue, Nevada has always been competitive and the current numbers are not reflective of a looming red wave. 

Russia, US exchange accusations over Ukraine at UN

Russia, US exchange accusations over Ukraine at UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia accused the West on Monday of “whipping up tensions” over Ukraine and said the U.S. had brought “pure Nazis” to power in Kyiv as the U.N. Security Council held a stormy and bellicose debate on Moscow's troop buildup near its southern neighbor.

Pritzker to offer relief on groceries, gas, property taxes

Pritzker to offer relief on groceries, gas, property taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to use his annual budget address Wednesday to offer consumers relief from soaring inflation by lifting or rebating some of the biggest pains in the pocketbook — taxes paid in the grocery checkout line, at the gas pump and to the property tax collector.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden says ISIS leader Qurashi killed in Syria raid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News