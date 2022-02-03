 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Idaho plan seeks $300 million for water treatment systems

  • 0

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials want to spend $300 million over the next five years to upgrade drinking water and wastewater treatment systems across the state, the state’s top environmental official said Thursday.

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Director Jess Byrne told the Legislature’s budget committee that the plan is to spend $60 million annually over the next five years for a total of $300 million.

The money is coming from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act approved last year. Of that, $350 billion is going into the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Idaho is getting $1.1 billion of that money.

Republican Gov. Bard Little’s Leading Idaho plan calls for using a big chunk of its share to shore up the state’s water infrastructure. That plan, announced in January, involves using Idaho's $1.9 billion surplus for tax cuts and federal coronavirus rescue money as well for investments.

The money would be distributed in grants “prioritizing small systems that can’t afford necessary upgrades,” Byrne told lawmakers on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.

People are also reading…

He said the agency received 263 letters of interest in receiving money totaling over $1.4 billion for water and wastewater projects.

The agency also plans to spend about $14 million of federal money annually for five years for a total of $70 million to close landfills and clean up abandoned mines and contaminated sites, including work at the Triumph Mine about 6 miles (9 kilometers) south of Sun Valley in central Idaho as well as Lake Coeur d’Alene, where tons of sediment were contaminated with heavy metal from mining in the region.

With the additional federal money, the overall budget request being recommended by Little for the agency is $144 million, double the previous year's budget.

The budget committee will vote on the request later this session.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Nevada is often thought of as a solidly purple state, but will that remain the case in 2022? According to data from the Nevada Secretary of State's office, nearly 2,000 Democrats switched to the Republican Party in the last three months of 2021. Democrats argue, Nevada has always been competitive and the current numbers are not reflective of a looming red wave. 

Florida gov asks if Black House Rep district constitutional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — On the first day of Black History Month, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked the Florida Supreme Court if a Black congressman's district was unconstitutional. Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson responded that the governor is race baiting to build political points with his base.

Russia, US exchange accusations over Ukraine at UN

Russia, US exchange accusations over Ukraine at UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia accused the West on Monday of “whipping up tensions” over Ukraine and said the U.S. had brought “pure Nazis” to power in Kyiv as the U.N. Security Council held a stormy and bellicose debate on Moscow's troop buildup near its southern neighbor.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: REVV Aviation flight school opens at Bud Day Field

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News