Idaho power struggle appears to tilt away from Legislature

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Attempts by the Republican-dominated Legislature to wrest power from GOP Gov. Brad Little when it comes to emergency declarations during a crisis like the coronavirus pandemic appeared to take a hit Thursday.

The Idaho attorney general’s office in an opinion requested by a lawmaker said a strategy by the Legislature to use concurrent resolutions that don’t require a governor’s signature to end a governor’s emergency declaration is not contained in the Idaho Constitution.

Such a resolution “cannot be considered to have legal effect other than stating the policy preference of the Legislature, or the chamber that has adopted it,” the document written by Assistant Chief Deputy Brian Kane states.

Lawmakers in the House and Senate have put forward four concurrent resolutions aiming to end Little’s coronavirus emergency and, they say, coronavirus restrictions. One of the concurrent resolutions was killed amid concerns it would have ended $20 million in federal aid based on Little's emergency declaration.

Idaho lawmakers are trying to rein in some of the governor’s powers after Little declared an emergency in March and imposed health restrictions. They bristled at the pandemic rules, especially a lockdown and the designation of some people as “nonessential” workers.