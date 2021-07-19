Idaho Press Club sues Lt. Gov. McGeachin over public records

In her request, Dutton asked for a spreadsheet showing the feedback McGeachin had received from the public on her task force.

McGeachin’s chief of staff, Jordan Watters first told Dutton that some of the information was exempt from disclosure and later denied that Dutton had asked for some of the information at all, according to the lawsuit. Dutton was told that she would have to pay more than $500 to get the information and that it would take longer than allowed under the public records law.

The law allows government entities to charge people seeking information for some of the costs of filling requests.

McGeachin later wrote a Facebook post criticizing Dutton’s public records request and suggesting that the news outlet would somehow use the information to attack residents.

“Not only are they requesting the comments, but they are also demanding the names and email addresses of those who made the comments,” McGeachin wrote in the post. “Why does the media want YOUR personal information? Do they plan to release it and encourage employers and government agencies to retaliate against Idahoans who have expressed concerns about Idaho’s education system?”