Idaho property tax relief bill heads to governor
AP

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho property tax relief bill described as not enough by opponents and as at least something by backers passed the Senate on Wednesday and is headed to the governor.

The Senate voted 19-16 to approve the measure that would raise the homeowner’s exemption from $100,000 to $125,000. It would also raise from $1,320 to $1,500 a property tax reduction for qualifying low-income seniors, called a circuit breaker.

Businesses get a property tax exemption boost from $100,000 to $250,000.

The measure limits local and county government budget growth that some say is needed to add services for fast-growing areas. Lawmakers in those fast-growing areas that have also seen sharp rises in home property values tended to oppose the measure.

“We have structural problems with the property tax that need more than the approach of a thin gruel circuit breaker, a thin homeowner's exemption,” said Democratic Sen. Grant Burgoyne.

Republican Sen. Scott Grow argued in favor of the measure.

“It’s something I think homeowners will be pleased to get,” he said. “We are moving the needle a little bit here. It could be more, yes."

The measure passed the House 48-20 on Tuesday.

