 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Idaho revives bill to boost secrecy about execution drugs

  • 0

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Senate committee chairman has revived a bill that would dramatically increase the secrecy surrounding Idaho's execution drugs, bringing the matter back for a second vote on Monday after it failed to pass last week.

With one more member of the Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee present, the bill passed on a 5-4 vote, going to the full Senate with a “do pass” recommendation.

Last Wednesday, the legislation had died on a 4-4 tie vote. The tie-breaking vote on Monday was cast by Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, a Republican from Huston, who was absent on Wednesday.

The legislation would prohibit Idaho officials from revealing where they obtain the drugs used in lethal injections, potentially even if they are ordered to do so by the courts.

During a hearing last week, the bill drew heavy opposition from criminal defense attorneys, a retired federal judge and various organizations. They argued that capital punishment requires more government transparency, not less.

People are also reading…

On Monday, committee chairman Sen. Todd Lakey said he had reviewed “Mason’s Manual,” the procedural rulebook used by the Legislature, and decided that he could bring the bill back for a second vote when the full committee was present.

He said the rules show that a tie vote is a “nullity” that simply maintains the status quo. The need for a re-vote was urgent, the Republican from Nampa said, noting that the state would be fighting in court to execute two death row inmates in the near future.

“If this is an issue we’re going to address, we need to address it now,” Lakey said, so “that the death penalty can be an appropriate sentence in Idaho.”

But Sen. Melissa Wintrow, a Democrat from Boise, and Sen. Christy Zito, a Republican from Hammett, disagreed with Lakey's interpretation of the rules. They expressed concern that about the precedent that would be set by allowing re-votes on settled matters. That could lead to repeated re-votes, slowing the Legislature’s work, they said.

“I’ve been kind of perplexed by this as well,” Zito said. “It would seem to me if we’re not careful we could set a precedence if we don’t like the way something turned out ... I have had bills myself that have had a tie vote, and that’s just it.”

During testimony last week, Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt said potential drug suppliers want the confidentiality provisions written into state law before they will sell the drugs to Idaho’s prison officials. He said that prison officials are currently unable to obtain the chemicals they need for executions.

Tewalt also said concerns that the department might use tainted or inappropriate drugs are unfounded, contending that prison officials would decide on their own not to use any chemicals if there is a question about their suitability.

But Ronald Bush, a retired U.S. District Court judge who has presided over cases where a condemned Idaho inmate was fighting the state’s execution policy, said the legislation puts the Eighth Amendment protections against cruel and unusual punishment and the First Amendment free speech rights of the general public at risk.

Bush said he was speaking as a private citizen, not as a representative of the courts. He said that the Idaho Department of Correction had acted “surreptitiously” in its two most recent executions.

In one case, department officials withheld information from the federal courts about the fact that they were sending a worker across state lines to purchase the lethal chemicals, using cash eight days before a scheduled execution.

The legislation narrowly passed the full House last month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three checkered oil regimes that President Joe Biden and past U.S. leaders have spectacularly snubbed — Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Iran — are now targets of U.S. outreach as global fuel prices reach jarring levels during the Ukraine crisis.

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee examining whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached for his conduct after killing a pedestrian with his car in 2020 detailed Thursday how it planned to wrap up its investigation, while attempting to keep out fresh allegations from one of Gov. Kristi Noem's top officials.

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’s parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices but rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators.”

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A drone that flew over several NATO countries all the way from the Ukrainian war zone crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast and damaging parked cars but causing no injuries, authorities said Friday.

Retired professor mounts GOP challenge to Democrat DeLauro

Retired professor mounts GOP challenge to Democrat DeLauro

Republican Lesley DeNardis announced Tuesday that she is running against Connecticut Democratic U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro in this year's election, in an attempt to become the first GOP member to hold the 3rd District seat since her father in the early 1980s.

US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Striking harder at Russia’s economy, President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a ban on Russian oil imports in retaliation for Vladimir Putin’s onslaught in Ukraine. The major trade action, responding to the pleas of Ukraine’s embattled leader, thrust the U.S. out front as Western nations seek to halt Putin’s invasion.

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Under pressure recently to prove her loyalty to Donald Trump, Rep. Nancy Mace traveled to New York and filmed a social media video outside Trump Tower reminding her South Carolina constituents that she was one of the former president's “earliest supporters."

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine-Russia talks to continue as Moscow steps up onslaught

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News