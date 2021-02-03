Idaho Senate approves constitutional ban on legal marijuana

Those opposed to the constitutional amendment said it would permanently ban medical marijuana patients with terminal illnesses or chronic pain from getting the marijuana they need.

All seven of Idaho's Democratic state senators voted against the legislation, citing the need to keep medical options open for marijuana and new and experimental drugs that could help patients. They were joined by four Republicans who said they were troubled by altering the state's constitution, or felt banning marijuana would impinge on personal freedoms.

“Having lost three close family members in less than four years, I know what writhing in pain looks like,” Democratic Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking said. “And I know when pain becomes too intense, and all hope has fallen off the cliff, people seek a small amount of relief and a single ray of hope. And I believe medical cannabis is a humanitarian issue, not a substance abuse issue.”

Idaho is one of only three states without some sort of policy allowing residents to possess products with even low amounts of THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana. Residents can cross the state border in nearly every direction and find themselves in places where marijuana can be bought for recreational or medicinal purposes.