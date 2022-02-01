 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Idaho Senate gets bill to keep older owners in their homes

  • Updated
  • 0

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposal to expand a property tax reduction to higher valued homes that backers say will keep older, low-income Idaho residents in their homes headed to the full Senate on Tuesday.

The Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee approved the bill that alters a law passed last year by increasing the maximum value of a home that qualifies for the property tax reduction program, called the circuit breaker.

The circuit breaker is intended to shield older, disabled or widowed Idaho residents with fixed or limited incomes who can be put at risk of losing their homes due to soaring home values and rising property taxes.

“It is my contention that applicants for the circuit breaker will be taken off the program because the value of their homes has gone up through no fault of their own," said Republican Sen. Regina Bayer, the bill's sponsor. “These people are mostly senior citizens needing the help that has been offered to them since this property tax reduction program began in 1974.”

People are also reading…

The new bill adjusts the maximum value of qualifying residential homes to 200% of the median assessed value of homeowner exempt homes from the current 125%. The increase would allow more low-income homeowners to qualify for the property tax reduction.

Several county assessors told lawmakers that making the change would allow older homeowners with limited incomes in their counties to remain in their homes.

Jerry White, the Shoshone County assessor, said that in his county of about 12,500 people, about 2,000 use the circuit breaker. Of those, he said, 91 would have been excluded from the program under the 125% limit, including 44 widows.

“Small county, I know these people,” he said. “There's no way they can pay their property tax without this program.”

He said the limit under the 125% was $189,000.

He said the area prospered from hard rock mining in silver mines, with miners making good money and building nice homes.

“But hard rock miners die young,” he said, creating widows still in those homes. “This is their home. They don't care if that home is worth $50,000 or $50 million. This is their home. They want to die in this home."

Also speaking in support of the measure were Garden City Mayor John Evans and Lupe Wissel, state director of AARP Idaho.

“Unfortunately, the property tax continues to be the most burdensome tax for many of our low-income, older residents here in the state," Wissel said. “The circuit breaker property tax relief is meant to help older Idahoans age in their homes and communities among families and friends.”

She said that about 3,000 homes would be removed from the program if the 125% limit remains in place.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's secretary of state said Thursday that reparations for African Americans should be limited to people whose forbears were kidnapped from their homeland, stripped of their ancestry and left with nothing after generations of forced labor.

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Nevada is often thought of as a solidly purple state, but will that remain the case in 2022? According to data from the Nevada Secretary of State's office, nearly 2,000 Democrats switched to the Republican Party in the last three months of 2021. Democrats argue, Nevada has always been competitive and the current numbers are not reflective of a looming red wave. 

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

Supreme Court pick holds import for Black women in the law

Supreme Court pick holds import for Black women in the law

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — When Markicia Horton graduates this spring from the Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Houston and takes the bar, she'll be stepping into a world where a Black woman is set to be on the U.S. Supreme Court for the first time in its 232-year history.

Pritzker to offer relief on groceries, gas, property taxes

Pritzker to offer relief on groceries, gas, property taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to use his annual budget address Wednesday to offer consumers relief from soaring inflation by lifting or rebating some of the biggest pains in the pocketbook — taxes paid in the grocery checkout line, at the gas pump and to the property tax collector.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lunar New Year celebrations hit NYC streets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News