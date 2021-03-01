Idaho Senate OKs bill to make ballot initiatives tougher

He said requiring signatures from every district would “make sure that every corner of this state gets to weigh in on what questions go on the ballot.”

Democratic Minority Leader Michelle Stennett said that initiatives wouldn't even get to the ballot under the proposed plan.

“If 34 districts gather enough signatures, but one doesn't, this bill gives a veto power to the one district and no voice to the rest,” she said.

She also noted that rural Idaho is represented well in Idaho politics with Republican Gov. Brad Little, Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and almost all the leaders in the House and Senate coming from rural areas.

“The argument that rural districts are underrepresented is simply false,” she said.

Voter-driven ballot initiatives, which act as a check on the Legislature, have become a major focus in the state in recent years. After years of inaction by Republican lawmakers, 62% of Idaho voters approved an initiative expanding Medicaid in 2018.

That’s been the only successful ballot initiative since the current rules were put in place in 2013. Lawmakers toughened the process that year after voters by referendum overturned laws involving education reform.