Idaho Senate OKs 'nondiscrimination' education legislation

Backers contended the bill is an antidiscrimination measure intended to spell out expectations for Idaho schools and universities following an executive order by President Joe Biden issued in January titled Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities. The administration followed up last week with proposed federal rules that some Idaho lawmakers view as a threat to the state because federal dollars are attached to the policy.

The bill was fast-tracked by Senate leaders, suspending Senate rules to debate the bill about an hour after it cleared a Senate panel. Roy Glen, a retired Boise State University professor, testified before the panel about the bill's potential problems in the classroom.

“I think this bill could have some really chilling effect on what is taught on the job of a professor to encourage students to critically examine their own beliefs and opinions, and to really develop the kind of mind and the kind skills that are going to let them thrive and be good citizens,” he said.

Last year, then-President Donald Trump cracked down on diversity training at federal agencies that employed critical race theory. The theme has been picked up in Idaho. Trump carried the state in November’s presidential election with 64% of the vote.