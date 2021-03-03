 Skip to main content
Idaho Senate OKs plan for lawmakers to call special sessions
AP

Idaho Senate OKs plan for lawmakers to call special sessions

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Senate on Wednesday approved a new version of a constitutional amendment allowing the part-time Idaho Legislature to call itself into session.

Lawmakers voted 24-11 to clear the two-thirds majority needed for a proposed constitutional amendment that now goes to the House, where it will also need a two-thirds majority.

If successful, it would go before voters in November 2022, where a simple majority would be needed.

If voters approve, the Legislature could call itself back into session if 60% of lawmakers in each the House and Chamber agree. Special sessions would be limited to topics defined ahead of lawmakers going into the session.

A previous version of the measure cleared the House but ran into problems in the Senate, in part, because special sessions would not have had limits on topics.

Idaho is one of 14 states where only the governor can call a special legislative session, and the sessions are limited to topics defined ahead of the sessions.

The proposed constitutional amendment stems from lawmaker dissatisfaction with restrictions — and their inability to do anything about them — that Republican Gov. Brad Little put in place last March to reduce coronavirus infections and deaths.

