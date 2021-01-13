Idaho Senate starts effort to wrest power from Gov. Little

The lockdown gave the state and hospitals time to gather supplies. But unemployment shot up from about 3% to nearly 12%. Little gradually lifted restrictions to get the economy going but had to throttle back last fall when COVID-19 infections and deaths rose sharply, threatening to overwhelm hospitals. Among the current restrictions is a limit on public and private group sizes to 10 or less, excluding religious or free-speech gatherings.

Idaho health officials have reported more than 150,000 infections and over 1,500 deaths during the pandemic.

One of the Senate bills would allow a governor to declare an emergency but prevent them from imposing restrictions on residents. Other bills are written, lawmakers said, in a way to preserve federal money coming into Idaho following a disaster declaration even after the declaration is allowed to expire.

Winder said the legislation had not been examined by the state attorney general’s office to see if it would hold up to legal scrutiny.

The measures would cause a governor's emergency declaration to expire unless the Legislature extends it. A governor now has the authority to extend emergency declarations, something Little has done numerous times during the pandemic.