Idaho speeds up COVID-19 vaccination eligibility schedule

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — COVID-19 vaccine eligibility will be open to all Idaho residents age 16 and up starting April 5, Idaho Gov. Brad Little said Wednesday.

The Republican governor made the move to open up vaccine eligibility to the general population three weeks ahead of schedule.

Little also said those with at least one medical condition will be able to get the vaccine starting Monday, about two weeks ahead of schedule.

Little is urging residents to get vaccinated, saying it’s the best chance to protect jobs, save lives, and return to normal.

About 180,000 Idaho residents have been infected with the coronavirus, and more than 1,900 have died. But nearly 250,000 residents are now fully vaccinated against the disease, and another 145,000 have received the first dose of brands that require two-doses. About 1.8 million people live in the state.

Those currently eligible for the vaccine are those age 55 and older, healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, first responders, K-12 teachers and school staff, and frontline essential workers.

