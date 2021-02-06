Idaho Supreme Court justice announces resignation

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho Supreme Court justice from Boise who fought for higher judicial pay and won three elections to six-year terms has announced his retirement.

Justice Roger Burdick, 73, spent 47 years as a lawyer, prosecutor, public defender and judge, including time as the state chief justice, the Idaho Statesman reported.

“Throughout his career, Justice Burdick has demonstrated how public service is a calling, not just a job,” current Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan said. “His continual push for improvement and excellence in all areas has benefited Idahoans, and we will miss his presence on the Supreme Court.”

Burdick told the Legislature in 2013 that Idaho struggled to recruit and retain district court judges because of low pay, an overwhelming workload and the prospect of contested election.

He earned $123,400 a year then and $157,800 a year now. The current chief justice makes about $3,000 more, officials said. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said the median pay for judges and magistrates was $128,550 a year in 2019. Idaho district judges currently earn $141,800 a year.