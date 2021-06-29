Idaho Supreme Court weighs new strict ballot initiatives law

But in recent years, lawmakers have increasingly worked to make it more difficult to qualify initiatives for the ballot. After a successful referendum canceled lawmaker-approved changes to education, the Legislature in 2013 changed the rules to require signatures from 6% of registered voters in each of 18 legislative districts.

In 2018, however, Reclaim Idaho’s initiative to expand Medicaid access qualified for the ballot and then won broad support from voters, forcing a statewide policy change that many lawmakers had long opposed. In response to the Medicaid expansion, Republicans in the House and Senate in 2019 tried to make the initiative process nearly impossible so they could head off future measures such as raising the minimum wage and legalizing marijuana. Little vetoed that legislation out of concern a federal court might overturn the law and dictate Idaho’s initiative process.

But a federal judge in June 2020 dismissed a lawsuit challenging Idaho’s ballot initiative process as modified in 2013 as unconstitutional, and that ruling appeared to clear the way for lawmakers to pass increasingly stringent rules this year.

The new law requires signature-gatherers to get 6% of registered voters in each of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts within a span of 18 months. Opponents say the new rules give one district veto power over the initiative process.