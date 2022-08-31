 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Idaho tax, education bill has support, but cracks possible

  • 0

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers are scheduled to meet Thursday at the Statehouse to consider using the state’s projected $2 billion budget surplus for a $500 million income tax rebate.

Legislators will also consider spending money - a $410 million annual boost for K-12 schools and post-secondary education using sales taxes. The state's business leaders have complained that Idaho's education system is falling behind, hurting efforts to attract new companies and retain existing ones.

Republican Gov. Brad Little last week called the part-time Legislature back to Boise due to what he said was high inflation, currently about 8.5%, harming the education system and taxpayers’ purchasing power for gas and groceries.

A tax cut of more than $150 million annually by creating a corporate and individual flat tax rate of 5.8% starting next year is also on the table.

People are also reading…

A majority of Republican and Democratic lawmakers have signed on as co-sponsors, but lawmakers say cracks could form around the tax and education policy details.

In particular, some Democrats are concerned about the ongoing $150 million tax cut they say mainly benefits the wealthy, while some Republicans have doubts about the education portion of the bill, particularly a baked-in 3% boost each year to the initial $410 million.

The proposed legislation has already been made public, and it has enough co-sponsors in the 70-member House and 35-member Senate to make it to the governor’s desk for Little’s signature. Significantly, among those co-sponsors are enough members in a House committee and Senate committee to make sure the bill moves to the floor of the respective chambers for a full vote by all members.

But it's also possible members on those committees, or on the House and Senate floor, could seek to amend the legislation.

Republican Sen. Jim Rice, one of the bill's sponsors, chairs the Local Government and Taxation Committee — through which the bill must pass — and was confident it would make it to the full Senate.

“It’s a long-term growth strategy that we’ve been putting in place for years that has resulted in this (legislation),” Rice said.

Democratic House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel is also sponsoring the bill, lauding the education portion but expressing reservations about the flat tax. She noted the education money would only boost Idaho from 51st to 49th in the nation in per-pupil spending.

“It may not be what everybody wants,” Rubel said. “But it's a pretty good move in the right direction and satisfies a lot of groups' objectives."

The one-time income tax rebates of $500 million amount to 10% of taxes paid in 2020, with a minimum rebate that Democrats fought for of $300 for individual taxpayers and $600 for those filing jointly. The bill requires the Idaho State Tax Commission, to the extent possible, to issue the rebates this fiscal year, which ends June 30. But lawmakers have said the rebates would likely happen this calendar year.

The ongoing tax cut of more than $150 million involves creating the corporate and individual flat tax rate of 5.8% starting next year. The corporate tax rate is currently 6%, the same rate for the state’s highest income bracket. Under the bill, the first $2,500 of income for individuals and $5,000 for people filing jointly would be exempt from taxes.

Rice said the flat tax was a key component of the legislation.

“When you have down economic times, a graduated income tax makes them worse,” he said. “The closer you are to a flat tax, the better off you are in bad economic times.”

But Rubel had doubts.

“I hope that we don't come to regret this move of cutting a pretty substantial revenue stream when we hit harder times,” she said.

The bill bolsters K-12 public schools and post-secondary education with $410 million annually from sales taxes starting next year. Of the $410 million, $330 million is proposed for K-12 and $80 million for post-secondary education. It also comes with the annual increase of 3%.

Republican Rep. Bruce Skaug is also sponsoring the legislation. He said he overall liked the bill, especially the tax rebate and cut, but would like to see the rebate larger and an amendment eliminating the 3% annual education money increase.

He declined to say if he expected such an amendment to be attempted by a lawmaker on the House Revenue and Taxation Committee or on the House floor. If the 3% annual boost survives, he's not sure he'll vote for the bill.

“Even as a co-sponsor, I can change my mind during debate with new information,” Skaug said.

If the 3% boost ends up getting cut, it's possible other lawmakers could withdraw their support.

Another aspect of the bill is that the next Legislature that meets in regular session in January will decide how to spend the education money. Skaug said that was an important part of the legislation to him.

The special session comes ahead of the November election when all of Idaho’s 105 state legislative seats are up for election, as well as the governor and other statewide elected officials.

Also on the ballot in November is an initiative called the Quality Education Initiative that backers have said would boost education funding by raising taxes on corporations and individuals making $250,000 or more annually. Backers say Idaho schools are badly underfunded and that the initiative would raise more than $300 million.

If passed by voters, it would take effect Jan. 1. However, if lawmakers in the special session approve the proposed bill and Little signs it, it would take effect Jan. 3, negating and replacing the initiative.

The special session is expected to last only one day, but a special session in 2020 went three days and turned chaotic, with antigovernment activist Ammon Bundy arrested twice and lawmakers forced to abandon a committee room by an angry crowd. Bundy is now running as an independent candidate to replace Little as governor.

“Experience has taught me not to count any chickens,” Rubel said about the possibility of a one-day special session, noting that 2020 session. “Before we knew it, we had riot police in the building and 30-plus bills were getting introduced.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off from power grid

Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off from power grid

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the middle of the fighting in Ukraine was temporarily knocked offline because of damage to a transmission line. That caused a blackout in the region on Thursday and heightened fears of a catastrophe in a country haunted by the Chernobyl disaster. The plant has been occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the war. Ukraine alleges Russia is essentially holding the plant hostage, storing weapons there and launching attacks from around it. Moscow accuses Ukraine of recklessly firing on it. On Thursday, authorities said the plant was cut off from the grid because of the transmission line damage. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed Russian shelling and said the plant’s emergency backup diesel generators had to be activated.

EU, German leaders pledge reform to cut electricity prices

EU, German leaders pledge reform to cut electricity prices

The head of the European Union’s executive branch and Germany's chancellor have pledged a reform of the continent’s electricity market to help bring down power prices that have been pushed higher by skyrocketing gas prices. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a speech in Bled, Slovenia on Monday that “skyrocketing electricity prices are now exposing the limitations of our current electricity market design.” She said it was developed for different circumstances, and “that is why we are now working on an emergency intervention and a structural reform of the electricity market.”

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. A court filing made Tuesday night shows the FBI also seized 33 boxes containing more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found classified documents stashed in Trump’s office. The filing lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government secrets.

FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items

FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items

Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence. That's according to an FBI affidavit released Friday explaining the justification for this month's search of the property. The 38-page affidavit, even in its redacted form, offers the most detailed description to date of the government records being stored at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property long after he left the White House. It also reveals the gravity of the government’s concerns that the documents were there illegally.

Early budget reveal sparks talk of snap Malaysian elections

Early budget reveal sparks talk of snap Malaysian elections

Malaysia’s government says it will present its 2023 national budget on Oct. 7, three weeks ahead of schedule, sparking speculation that it may call an early general election. Polls aren’t due until September next year, but Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has come under pressure from his United Malays National Organization party to dissolve Parliament for an early vote. Ismail says the decision to present the budget early is not unusual and has been made by other administrations. Analysts say it signals possible early polls, with budget goodies seen as a way to win voters' support.

US sails warships through Taiwan Strait in 1st since Pelosi

US sails warships through Taiwan Strait in 1st since Pelosi

The U.S. Navy is sailing two warships through the Taiwan Strait in the first such transit publicized since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August. The U.S. 7th Fleet said the USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville were conducting a routine transit through the strait on Sunday. The cruisers are sailing the waterway at a time of tensions over Taiwan. China conducted many military exercises in the Strait earlier this month to punish Taiwan after Pelosi visited the self-ruled island against Beijing’s threats. The U.S. said the sailing route was beyond the territorial seas of any state.

Kremlin offers mixed view of Gorbachev's historic role

Kremlin offers mixed view of Gorbachev's historic role

Russian officials and lawmakers are treading carefully while reacting to Mikhail Gorbachev’s death. They are praising him for his role in ending the Cold War but deploring his failure to avert the Soviet Union's collapse. The Kremlin’s ambivalence was reflected in the uncertainty about funeral arrangements. An iconic central venue chosen for Saturday’s farewell ceremony has been used for state funerals since the Soviet times, but the Russian media reported that Gorbachev will not be given a state funeral. The ambivalent stand was reflected by state television broadcasts that paid tribute to Gorbachev as a historic figure but described his reforms as poorly planned and held him responsible for failing to safeguard the country’s interests in dialogue with the West.

Hundreds of migrants reach Italian shores over weekend

Hundreds of migrants reach Italian shores over weekend

Italian authorities are scrambling to relieve overcrowding in shelters after scores of boats carrying migrants reached Italy's southern shores and tiny islands over the weekend. Italian media said that nearly 50 boats arrived between Friday night and Saturday. Some of the vessels launched by migrant smugglers held as few as eight passengers. Many of them were from Tunisia. Other boats reached the shores of the Italian mainland. The Italian news agency ANSA said Sunday that 92 migrants reached Puglia in a sailboat.

Artist Ai Weiwei warns against hubris in 'troublesome' times

Artist Ai Weiwei warns against hubris in 'troublesome' times

Chinese dissident and artist Ai Weiwei lampoons the surveillance state and social media with his first glass sculpture, made on the Venetian island of Murano. Titled “The Human Comedy: Memento Mori,” the sculpture is the centerpiece of Ai’s exhibit opening in Venice on Sunday. The work is the artist's warning to the world, since its title is Latin for “Remember You Must Die.” The massive piece is suspended over the central nave of the deconsecrated church of San Giorgio Maggiore. The artwork is replete with glass icons: intricately hung skeletons and skulls, both human and animal; scattered likenesses of the Twitter bird logo and surveillance cameras.

US: Review of possibly privileged Trump papers already over

US: Review of possibly privileged Trump papers already over

A legal filing shows the Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate this month. Monday's filing says the department has identified "a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information." The filing from the department follows a judge's weekend order indicating she was inclined to grant the Trump legal team's request for a special master to review the seized documents and to set aside any that may be covered by claims of legal privilege. A hearing is set for Thursday in federal court in Florida. The Justice Department says in its filing it would disclose more information later this week.

Watch Now: Related Video

California lawmakers approve landmark fast food workers bill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News