Idaho to join lawsuit against US mandate for vaccines, tests

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will join a multistate lawsuit against the Biden administration over an emergency rule mandating that employers with more than 100 workers require COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing, Republican Gov. Brad Little said Thursday.

Little said he's working with Republican Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and will join the expected lawsuit Friday.

The Biden administration announced in August that the rule would be forthcoming, but the Occupational Safety and Health Administration didn’t issue the emergency rule until Thursday and that's expected to be published Friday. It applies to about 84 million workers, with the requirements starting Jan. 4.

Formalizing the rule opens it up potential lawsuits against what Little called “yet another unprecedented federal overreach into the private sector.”

Idaho is already part of a different multistate lawsuit against Biden’s requirement that all employees of federal contractors be vaccinated against the coronavirus by Dec. 8.

The Idaho State Board of Education is also part of that lawsuit, but earlier this week gave colleges and universities the OK to begin actions necessary to comply with Biden’s order to avoid losing nearly $90 million in research contracts and agreements.

