Idaho transgender athlete ban is template for other states

Ehardt acknowledges that before her bill was introduced she didn't know of a single instance in which a transgender girl had actually joined a sport team in Idaho. She maintains she believes people should be able to identify however they choose, but regularly uses terminology that LGBTQ+ advocates find offensive, like referring to transgender girls by the sex they were assigned at birth instead of by the gender they are.

“It had been shared to me by a couple of high school athletic directors — but they didn’t want to go on the record — where they were almost faced by that situation and the biological male didn’t want to pursue it,” she said. In one case, that decision by the athlete came after the coach threatened to quit coaching, she claimed.

Ehardt said the preemptive strike was necessary to prevent the situation from occurring in Idaho. She thinks separating children based on the sex they are assigned at birth keeps the playing field fair for cisgender girls.

“It’s kind of the issue that it’s unfair to the kids to think that we would deal with this after there’s a child already on the team. How fair would that be to the biological male?” Erhardt said. “And it’s cruel and unfair to the girl whose spot was displaced.”