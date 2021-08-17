Idaho warns of COVID patient surge, hospitals 'overwhelmed'

The timing is critical, as coronavirus rates continue to climb and some immune-compromised people seek a third vaccine dose — all during the same time of year when Primary Health Group normally provides about 40,000 influenza vaccinations, Peterman said. Biden's administration has also announced that all immunized adults may soon be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine booster. Most of those tasks will likely fall to primary care providers.

“There's so much planning at the federal level — we can't do it all without understanding how we are going to get the supplies and resources at the federal level to do it,” Peterman said. “By the time it gets to the ICU, it's too late.”

Shaw-Tulloch said she hasn't heard from as many physicians' offices as she has from hospitals that are short on staff, but said the Department of Health and Welfare is leaving no stone unturned in its search to find additional help for health care providers during the pandemic.

Just over 900 additional coronavirus cases were reported to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Tuesday — the highest daily new case total since mid-January. There have been more than 210,000 reported cases of COVID-19 in Idaho since the pandemic began, and at least 2,258 of those patients have died of the illness. Roughly 52% of Idaho residents have had at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, well below the national average of about 70%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.