 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Idaho wildland firefighter hazard pay plan heads to governor

  • Updated
  • 0

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation giving Idaho wildland firefighters hazard pay when confronting wildfires headed to the governor’s desk on Monday after it was unanimously approved in the state Senate.

State senators voted 35-0 for the bill that would give state-employed wildland firefighters hazard pay of up to 25% above their hourly wages. The bill to increase pay for Idaho Department of Lands wildland firefighters passed the House 49-19 last month.

The spokesperson for Republican Gov. Brad Little's, Marissa Morrison, declined comment on whether he will sign the bill because the governor has a policy not to comment on pending legislation.

Supporters said the raises are needed to retain firefighters who get training from the state but leave to take better-paying firefighting jobs with other agencies that give hazard pay.

“The result is a revolving door of employees that come and move on to other jobs," said Republican Sen. Jim Woodward. “At two years, we see 40% turnover.”

People are also reading…

Supporters also said firefighters deserve hazard pay because they face significant risks on the job.

The Idaho Department of Lands is responsible for fire protection on 9,800 square miles (25,000 square kilometers) of state, federal and private land. It had one of its worst wildfire seasons in 2021 with some 225 square miles (580 square kilometers) burned, which was six times the 20-year average. Fighting the wildfires cost the state $75 million.

New Idaho wildland firefighters make $15 an hour. The hazard pay that firefighters would receive is expected to cost the state up to $390,000 a year.

“I will tell you that the fiscal statement on this bill seems very small by the offset to the massive forest fires that we have seen in north Idaho — the value of our timber going up in the air,” said Republican Sen. Mary Souza.

Republican Sen. Van Burtenshaw recalled a fire that was moving 35 mph (56 kph) and injured numerous cattle that couldn't get out of the way and had to be euthanized.

“Those men and women out there in front of that are risking their lives,” he said. “This is a small amount for what we pay for fire suppression in the state of Idaho.”

Little sought to boost the Idaho Department of Lands budget this year due to increasingly destructive wildfires that he has blamed in part on climate change.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

WASHINGTON (AP) — An elected official from New Mexico headed to trial Monday with a judge — not a jury — set to decide if he is guilty of charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

WVa lawmakers OK bill barring 'brainwashing' race teaching

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers advanced legislation on Friday that would restrict the way public school teachers can talk about race, a bill one Republican delegate said is meant to protect kids from “brainwashing.”

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's top security officials announced a 10-point plan Tuesday to combat far-right extremism in the country that includes disarming about 1,500 suspected extremists and tightening background checks for those wanting to acquire guns.

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, worked for seven years as a judge on the federal trial court in Washington, D.C., before Biden appointed her to the appeals court that meets in the same courthouse. Senate hearings on her nomination begin Monday.

Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi

Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face by video, President Joe Biden laid out to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday the stiff consequences the Chinese would face from the U.S. if they provide military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Rescuers search theater rubble as Russian attacks continue

Rescuers search theater rubble as Russian attacks continue

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Rescue workers searched for survivors Thursday in the ruins of a theater blown apart by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol, while scores of Ukrainians across the country were killed in ferocious urban attacks on a school, a hostel and other sites.

Watch Now: Related Video

Colossal, razor-toothed prehistoric whale fossil unearthed in Peru

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News