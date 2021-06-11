Idaho's newest federal magistrate judge sworn in to office

After Patricco was sworn in, Nye recounted his own first day on the federal bench.

He went back to his chambers, Nye said, turned on his computer and waited to be assigned his first case.

“There was a ping,” when his first case showed up a few minutes later, followed by another and another — by the end of his first day, 80 cases were on his docket, Nye said.

Patricco, 51, graduated from Harvard University and received his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law. He served as a federal defense attorney for a private firm, focusing mostly on white-collar crime, before he joined the U.S. Department of Defense as a federal prosecutor in 2000.

He has litigated several notable cases, including prosecuting five defendants with American International Group, Inc. (AIG) and a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway for securities fraud in 2006. He was also one of seven federal prosecutors who indicted the remaining alleged co-conspirators in the 9/11 attacks in New York before the case was moved to the military commission.

In Idaho, he was involved in the prosecution of executives with DBSI for securities and wire fraud. That was the biggest federal fraud case in state history, with the trial spanning more than 40 days in court.

“I feel kind of like the legal version of Forrest Gump — I go to these places and these amazing things happen to me,” Patricco said, referencing the 1994 film starring Tom Hanks. “As a first-generation college graduate, my family is very proud and excited ... It's just been such an amazing journey.”

