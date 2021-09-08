Ideas for North Dakota's new legislative map discussed

When the Legislature completed its last redistricting plan a decade ago, district populations averaged about 14,500 people. The new plan adds about 2,000 more people to that.

The panel has focused on keeping 47 districts, rather than increasing or reducing the size of the Legislature. Population shifts within North Dakota have made it necessary to redraw the boundaries of most of the existing districts. Most urban areas of the state will gain political strength in the Legislature, while rural parts with declining population will have some districts erased.

Thirty of the state’s 53 counties lost population in the past decade, according to census data.

Devlin has said he expects at least three rural legislative districts likely will be eliminated.

Areas in and around Fargo, Bismarck, Minot and Grand Forks already account for nearly half of the Legislature’s members. Fargo, Bismarck and Williston, which is in the heart of North Dakota’s oil patch and has doubled its population in the past decade, are assured of adding more districts.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney told the panel the state’s largest city has grown 20% in the past decade, and now represents a quarter of the state’s population. West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis said his city has seen 49% growth and is no longer “a quiet little bedroom community.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0