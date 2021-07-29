Illinois governor signs elected Chicago school board measure

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago will get an elected school board for the first time under a measure signed into law Thursday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The new law would phase out a seven-member board of mayoral appointees for a 21-member elected board in place by 2027, allowing Chicago to join the vast majority of American cities that already have an elected board.

The shift would start with the November 2024 election, with 10 elected members and 11 mayoral appointees, including board president. Two years later, voters would have say in all 21 races. The board president would be elected at large, while 20 others would represent districts determined by legislators.

“An elected school board will help students and their families have a strong voice in important decisions about the education system in Chicago,” Pritzker, a Democrat, said in a statement. “I applaud the members of the General Assembly for working together on behalf of their constituents to pass legislation that required compromise and thoughtful deliberation.