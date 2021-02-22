Illinois governor signs sweeping criminal-justice overhaul

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday signed into law a sweeping overhaul of policing and criminal justice that eliminates the cash bail system, requires police agencies to equip officers with body cameras and strictly defines use-of-force rules for law enforcement.

The Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, which designed the massive measure, hailed it as a historic response to the deaths last year of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. Opponents argue that it will hamstring police and discourage talented people from joining law enforcement.

“This bill protects police officers,” countered Pritzker, after signing the legislation at Chicago State University. He went on to add, “It also provides for funding for training for mental health services. It provides actually more for police officers, and doesn’t take away from them. I am actually very confident that this is going to make policing safer, and it is going to make the public safer.”

The law has the support of several of Illinois' top law enforcement authorities, including Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, both Democrats.