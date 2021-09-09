Illinois House OKs zero-carbon power plan, Senate is next

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois House on Thursday approved a wide-ranging plan to eliminate carbon emissions by 2050, with a compromise allowing two coal-fired plants to remain open until 2045 but cut their emissions by nearly half in the next 14 years.

The plan was endorsed 82-33 after 2 1/2 hours of debate not over the goal of shrinking the state's carbon footprint, but how to do it and what will replace the power currently generated by fossil fuels. Republicans largely rejected the proposal saying that they support helping keep northern Illinois nuclear plants operating but that the abrupt end of coal-generated power would cost thousands of jobs and merely leave Illinois reliant on energy produced by burning fossil fuels in other states.

Before Thursday night's vote, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, unhappy with a proposal that won Senate approval last week, lauded and agreement he said “puts consumers and climate first, while protecting and creating jobs." He pledged to sign the measure into law if the Senate accepts the House changes.

Senate President Don Harmon immediately called his members into session on Monday, just as the state's power giant threatened to start powering down unprofitable nuclear plants.