Illinois, like nation, more diverse, urban in last decade

Overall, 58.3% of Illinois' population is white alone, 13.9% is Black alone, 18.2% is Hispanic or Latino and 5.8% is Asian. The percent of residents who are two or more races and those who are white in combination with another race both roughly tripled.

———

BIGGEST LOSS

The county with the largest population loss in the U.S. was in the far southern tip of Illinois, where Alexander County lost over one-third of its residents over the past decade.

Anchored by Cairo, Illinois, which borders Kentucky and Missouri where the Mississippi and Ohio rivers meet, the rural county has been losing residents for decades. The Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2017 closing of dilapidated public housing complexes further fueled the loss, forcing some 200 families to relocate.

The county lost 36.4% of its population between 2010 and 2020, dropping from 8,238 people to 5,240, according to the census.

———

URBAN GROWTH