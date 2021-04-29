'I'm still exhaling': Swing-state voters on Biden's 100 days

Biden declared in a speech Wednesday that “we have to come together” to root out systemic racism in policing, echoing remarks after ex-police officer Derek Chauvin’s murder conviction in the death of George Floyd. He called on Congress to pass legislation by May 25, the anniversary of Floyd’s death.

“Nothing’s still been done,” Alexander said of Biden’s new goal. “We can talk about what we want until we’re blue in the face. But if nothing is put in place, what happens in the weeks leading up, when people continue to go through police brutality?"

Alexander is part of a political shift sweeping Milwaukee's once GOP-dominant suburbs, including the village of Elm Grove. Families have poured across the Milwaukee County line seeking its enviable schools and stately homes.

No Democrat has come close to winning Waukesha County. Democrat Barack Obama won just 32% of the vote in 2012. Biden received almost 40%, more than any of his party’s predecessors. He even nearly tied Trump in the village of Elm Grove, where Obama got just 30% in 2012.

Biden pulled 7,500 more votes out of Waukesha County than Democrat Hillary Clinton did in 2016, a good chunk of his 20,682-vote, Wisconsin winning margin.