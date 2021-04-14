Immigrant health care is on California Senate's wish list

In one example offered by Senate leaders, if a house cost $400,000, the fund could cover $180,000 of it so the buyer would only have to pay $220,000. This would make the fund a minority owner of the house. The state would sell shares of the fund to investors who would earn money based on the value of the homes, with the capital gains exempt from state taxes.

The buyers would still have to pay for all of the maintenance, property taxes and insurance. And they could buy out the fund's share of the home at any time at the current fair market price. Details about who and what homes would be eligible were not available, but Senate leaders said it would be based on the price of the home and the prospective buyer's income.

“Owning a home fundamentally changes a family, and it is the fastest way to wealth creation in our country,” said state Sen. Anna Caballero, a Democrat from Salinas. “The state is at its lowest home ownership since the 1940s. We have to do better.”

The Senate budget plan would also give government-funded health insurance to low-income adults 65 and older who are living in the country illegally. California already provides for children and adults up to 26. Expanding it to people 65 and older would cost roughly $100 million, Senate leaders said.