Immigrants, activists worry Biden won't end Trump barriers

HOUSTON (AP) — For nearly 17 months, the Trump administration tried to deport the mother and daughter from El Salvador. The Biden administration may finish the job.

They are being held at a family detention center in remote Dilley, Texas, but have repeatedly been on the verge of deportation. The Friday before Christmas, both were driven to the San Antonio airport and put on a plane, only to be pulled off when attorneys working for immigrant advocacy groups filed new appeals.

“I have faith first in God and in the new president who has taken office, that he’ll give us a chance,” said the mother, who goes by the nickname “Barbi.” She left behind two other children in El Salvador and asked not to reveal her real name so as not to draw the attention of criminal gangs there.

Barbi’s daughter was 8 when they crossed the U.S. border in August 2019 and will turn 10 in a few weeks. “It’s not been easy,” she said.

It’s unlikely to get easier anytime soon.