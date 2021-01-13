Impeachment could become defining moment for Liz Cheney

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just before a mob unleashed a deadly rampage on the U.S. Capitol last week, President Donald Trump told tens of thousands of supporters that “we got to get rid” of Rep. Liz Cheney.

The Wyoming congresswoman and No. 3 House Republican had already broken with the president on everything from mask-wearing during the coronavirus pandemic to pulling back American troops in Afghanistan. Now she's emerging as the most prominent Republican to call for Trump's impeachment — the only member of her party's leadership to do so.

The vote could be a defining moment in Cheney's political career. It may give cover to the small but notable number of Republicans willing to follow her lead, while also carrying the historical weight of coming from the daughter of Vice President Dick Cheney, a conservative force in Washington for decades.

“That is not some irresponsible, new member of the Congress,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said on the floor Wednesday, noting that he'd endured opposition from the older Cheney in the chamber and elsewhere. “This is the daughter of the former Republican whip and former vice president. She knows of what she speaks.”