Impeachment divides Wisconsin delegation along party lines

"He did say he wanted people to fight like hell or we're not going to have a country anymore, but that's obviously standard hyperbole and was not meant to (have) physical fights," Grothman said.

Those supporting impeachment were ignoring “tens of millions” of people who fear returning to what life was like before Trump, Grothman said.

Also on Wednesday, the Wisconsin Democratic Party announced it was launching a six-figure ad buy targeting Sen. Ron Johnson. The Wisconsin Republican has been one of Trump's loudest supporters and has expressed concerns about the legitimacy of the election. He signed on to an objection of certifying Arizona’s election results, then after the riot voted against the objection.

The Democratic Party said the ad, which calls on Johnson to resign, was airing in Wisconsin and in Washington, D.C. Johnson is up for reelection in 2022 but has not said whether he will seek a third term.

Both of Wisconsin's largest newspapers, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and the Wisconsin State Journal, have both called on Johnson to resign along with Tiffany and Fitzgerald.

