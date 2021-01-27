Impeachment petitioner seeks to withdraw from proceeding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — One of the four Kentuckians to sign a petition pushing for the governor's impeachment signaled Wednesday that he wants to withdraw from the proceeding, a lawmaker said.
A legislative committee reviewing the petition received a letter from the petitioner's counsel indicating he wants to end his participation, said Rep. Jason Nemes, the panel’s chairman.
The other three petitioners are proceeding with their effort, Nemes said.
The committee also will seek additional information from Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, Nemes said. The Republican lawmaker didn't specify what information was being requested.
“We will ask the governor to turn that information around quickly so we can resolve this matter as expeditiously as possible,” Nemes said.
Beshear had already submitted a lengthy response to the impeachment petition. The governor has said there are “zero grounds” for his removal from office. He points to a state Supreme Court ruling last year that said he had the authority to put restrictions on businesses and individuals to try to contain the coronavirus. Beshear says his actions saved lives.
The petition claims the governor violated the state and U.S. constitutions with a series of restrictions he ordered to try to prevent the virus’s spread.
Asked about the impeachment petition at his COVID-related briefing Wednesday, Beshear said none of his actions were "anywhere close to an impeachment standard in Kentucky.”
“The steps that we took were taken virtually everywhere across the country and were all intended to save and to protect lives,” he said. "So we’re going to keep doing the right thing. If I would allow myself to be intimidated or bullied by petitioners or others in the midst of COVID, it would cause me to either make decisions or not make decision that would cost the lives of Kentuckians.”
The legislative panel voted Wednesday to make filings from both sides open to the public but took deliberations on the matter behind closed doors.
The Republican-led committee took the action at the start of the meeting and then went into a closed-door session that lasted two-and-a-half hours.
When the panel reconvened in public, Nemes announced one of the petitioners was seeking to withdraw and more information would be sought from the governor. The committee then adjourned.
Beshear recently submitted his response to the impeachment petition, and three of the petitioners offered their reply, Nemes said. The bipartisan panel voted to make both responses public. But the committee reserves the right to “keep something in confidence if it's necessary,” Nemes said.
