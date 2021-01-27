Impeachment petitioner seeks to withdraw from proceeding

Asked about the impeachment petition at his COVID-related briefing Wednesday, Beshear said none of his actions were "anywhere close to an impeachment standard in Kentucky.”

“The steps that we took were taken virtually everywhere across the country and were all intended to save and to protect lives,” he said. "So we’re going to keep doing the right thing. If I would allow myself to be intimidated or bullied by petitioners or others in the midst of COVID, it would cause me to either make decisions or not make decision that would cost the lives of Kentuckians.”

The legislative panel voted Wednesday to make filings from both sides open to the public but took deliberations on the matter behind closed doors.

The Republican-led committee took the action at the start of the meeting and then went into a closed-door session that lasted two-and-a-half hours.

When the panel reconvened in public, Nemes announced one of the petitioners was seeking to withdraw and more information would be sought from the governor. The committee then adjourned.

Beshear recently submitted his response to the impeachment petition, and three of the petitioners offered their reply, Nemes said. The bipartisan panel voted to make both responses public. But the committee reserves the right to “keep something in confidence if it's necessary,” Nemes said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.