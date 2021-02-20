Impeachment vote becomes defining moment for GOP senator

Burr kept up the partnership even as Republicans turned sharply against the investigation and followed Trump’s lead in labeling it all a “hoax.”

Warner said in an interview he thinks one of main things that guided Burr was to ensure that intelligence agencies got “the respect they deserve.” That meant pushing back on Trump, who criticized the agencies for investigating Russia and suggested they had conspired against him by undermining the 2016 election. Burr endorsed the agencies’ 2017 conclusion that Russia had interfered and favored Trump, even as Trump declined to do so.

Burr has “shown time and again he’s going to do what he thinks is right,” Warner said.

As the investigation dragged on, patience wore thin among Burr's GOP colleagues. More than two years into the investigation, in May 2019, Burr subpoenaed Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son who had met with a Russian lawyer during the campaign. The backlash from Burr's own party was swift.

Exactly a year later, as the Russia investigation was wrapping up, Burr’s time leading the committee ended abruptly.