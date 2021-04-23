 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Improper stacking sent containers overboard, agency says
0 comments
AP

Improper stacking sent containers overboard, agency says

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HONOLULU (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board has concluded that 21 containers fell into the Pacific Ocean last year because they had been improperly stacked on a barge operated by Young Brothers in Hawaii.

The report issued on April 6 said the probable cause for the incident was the company's failure to provide workers with a plan when the barge was being loaded in Honolulu.

The board determined that four stacks of 40-foot (about 12 meter) shipping containers were loaded improperly, with the heaviest on top and the lightest on bottom. They should have been loaded with the lightest on top.

Eight containers were recovered and 13 others were never found. The incident caused an estimated $1.5 million cargo loss and over $130,000 in damage to the barge and containers, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Young Brothers' terminal operations director, Chris Martin, said the company has added safety measures since the incident but is still considering other measures.

“We have implemented enhanced safety measures since our first loss of containers overboard in more than 20 years," Martin said. "We are carefully reviewing the report and considering the appropriate next steps.”

One change, the company said, was to increase lashing arrangements that secure containers in place while they are in transit.

Democratic Rep. Kai Kehele said Young Brothers should boost safety measures.

“The NTSB report clearly stated that the lack of an initial barge load plan and the failure to provide and implement adequate procedures for the monitoring of the cargo load was the probable cause of the container collapse," Kehele said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sam Burrish tends his pepper plants

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
National Politics

White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced new employer tax credits and other steps to encourage people reluctant to be inoculated to get the COVID-19 vaccine as his administration tries to overcome diminishing demand for the shots. The moves came as Biden celebrated reaching his latest goal of administering 200 million coronavirus doses in his first 100 days in office.

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense
National Politics

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense

  • Updated

The Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January created a trove of self-incriminating evidence, thoroughly documenting their actions and words in videos and social media posts. Now some of the camera-toting people in the crowd are claiming they were only there to record history as journalists, not to join a deadly insurrection.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News