In a first, US pipeline agency weighs climate change impacts

Glick was one of two Democrats to support the addition of climate change as a key consideration, along with former FERC Chair Neil Chatterjee, a Republican who previously opposed the climate provision. Two other Republicans opposed the ruling.

Chatterjee, a former aide to Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, said in an interview that his vote reflected a “pragmatic approach'' to the commission's work. “Without compromise like this, needed infrastructure won't get built" around the country, .

Under FERC rules, the chair has broad authority over pipeline projects and can delay a vote indefinitely.

Glick, who became chair in January after the inauguration of President Joe Biden, had voted against a string of pipeline projects while serving under Chatterjee and other GOP leaders, citing their refusal to consider climate impacts. Glick has said he does not oppose all pipelines, but that climate change must be considered along with other environmental impacts.

Biden has called climate change an "existential threat.''