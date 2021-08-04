In Democrats' budget: Eviction protection, utility relief

“They’re the ones who know who’s behind (on rent), and they are the ones who will end up with the money," Wegbreit said. “And that will keep them paid and keep tenants staying in their apartments.”

As of July 14, more than $308 million had been paid out statewide to support more than 48,000 households, according to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

The protection would take effect after the bill is passed and signed by Gov. Ralph Northam, and it would remain in place through June 30 of next year, under the version of the budget that advanced out of the House and Senate money committees Monday.

The deliberations in Virginia come after the Biden administration allowed a federal moratorium on evictions to expire over the weekend. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a new moratorium that would last until Oct 3.

Michael Hipps, an attorney representing various landlords in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region, said that shifting the onus back on to landlords to apply for rental assistance would not be “terribly burdensome” for large-scale landlords.