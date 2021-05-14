In devotion to Trump, House GOP taps Stefanik for a top post

Asked on CNN whether House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California would have let Congress formally certify Joe Biden's presidential election had he been speaker, she said that was “a legitimate concern." McCarthy helped engineer Cheney's ouster.

She told CNN she would have voted for Roy, not Stefanik, to replace her because the party needs conservative leaders who are “committed to the Constitution.” And she said in an interview to be broadcast Sunday on ABC News’ “This Week” that she regretted voting for Trump in last year's election.

Cheney was among 10 House Republicans who voted in January for Trump’s second impeachment for inciting his supporters’ Capitol attack.

Stefanik has told colleagues she’ll serve in leadership only through next year, then try taking the top GOP spot on the influential House Education and Labor Committee. Her plans were described last week by a Republican lawmaker and an aide who discussed them only on condition of anonymity.

Besides support from Trump, Stefanik was backed by McCarthy and two of the chamber's most influential conservatives: No. 2 leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio.