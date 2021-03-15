In early foreign policy tests, Biden takes on world as it is

Republicans have railed that Biden is not doing enough to halt a gas pipeline to Europe that many believe will give Russia a tool for political influence over energy-dependent Central and East European nations. They note that Biden has not made any moves beyond what the Trump administration took in its waning months to try to thwart the northern Russia to Germany Nord Stream 2 pipeline led by the Russian state gas company Gazprom.

“We are deeply concerned that the administration’s strong statements opposing the pipeline are not being matched by equally strong actions,” said Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, the ranking Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

But with Biden looking to repair the U.S.-German relationship, one strained by Trump, pushing too hard on the pipeline could prove difficult.

On China, Biden has been clear-eyed in seeing Beijing as the United States' most significant competitor.

Last month, he announced a Pentagon review of national security strategy on China as part of his push to recalibrate the U.S. approach with Beijing.

In nearly each of his calls to fellow heads of states, Biden has inevitably raised his concerns about China as a competitor and called for coalition-building to head off Beijing’s growing economic clout.