In edgy Washington, police outnumber Jan. 6 protesters

After being criticized as unprepared during the Jan. 6 insurrection, U.S. Capitol police are "taking no chance" with a right-wing rally on Saturday that is trying to rebrand the people facing charges in the deadly riot as “political prisoners.”
Security fencing has been reinstalled around the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, ahead of a planned Sept. 18 rally by far-right supporters of former President Donald Trump who are demanding the release of rioters arrested in connection with the 6 January insurrection.
Security fencing is back up around the US Capitol ahead of the planned "Justice for J6" rally on Saturday.
Dozens of dump trucks form a barrier as security measures are put into place before a rally by allies of Donald Trump in support of the so-called "political prisoners" of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
Authorities placed the area around the US Capitol under heavy security ahead of a rally on Saturday in support of rioters imprisoned after the violent Jan. 6 insurrection.
Several hundred demonstrators gathered outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Saturday for a rally to support those charged in January's riot.
By COLLEEN LONG, MICHAEL BALSAMO, NATHAN ELLGREN and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a city still on edge after the Jan. 6 insurrection, law enforcement bore down in large numbers on the Capitol on Saturday over concerns that a rally in support of the jailed rioters would turn violent. It didn’t.
The crowd was sparse and incidents were few. The only clear parallels to the riots more than eight months ago by supporters of Donald Trump were the false claims put forth by the rally organizers about the violence that January day when Congress met to certify the election of Joe Biden.
The low turnout also called into question whether such rallies will have any staying power as the organizers attempt to tap into the rage of Jan. 6 without the presence of the former president.
Law enforcement had prepared for a confrontation by erecting temporary fencing around the Capitol and deploying heavy dump trucks to ring the rally site. Local police departments and the U.S. National Guard were on standby.
The security might have been unnecessary in the end, but the volatility around the lie that the 2020 election was stolen and the presence of extremists and white nationalist groups on Jan. 6 have made it impossible to predict how such events will go.