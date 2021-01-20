 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In first hours as president, Biden to sign 15 executive actions reversing Trump policies on climate, immigration, virus
View Comments
AP

In first hours as president, Biden to sign 15 executive actions reversing Trump policies on climate, immigration, virus

{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON (AP) — In first hours as president, Biden to sign 15 executive actions reversing Trump policies on climate, immigration, virus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump leaves a destructive presidential legacy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News