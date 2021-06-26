In Georgia, Herschel Walker puts GOP in a holding pattern

Trump has publicly encouraged Walker to enter the primary.

Walker, who recently attended Trump’s private birthday celebration, has not indicated when he’ll announce a decision. But the mere possibility of him running is enough to leave other would-be candidates in a holding pattern in a state where Democratic victories in 2020 highlighted Republicans’ narrow margin of error.

The GOP bench most notably includes former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who lost a to Warnock in a January special election runoff, and U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, a four-term congressman from near Savannah who has never run statewide.

Eric Tanenblatt, a top national Republican fundraiser and a principal at the law firm Dentons, called the GOP indecision “unfortunate” and warned that Warnock, the first Black senator from Georgia, will be a “formidable candidate” with a fundraising head start and no significant primary opposition as he seeks his first full Senate term.

“I guess my hope is that if Herschel does it, he decides to do it sooner than later,” Tanenblatt said. “You have people waiting to jump on board, but it almost becomes a little too late.”