In GOP strongholds, a big push on 'culture war' legislation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An ardent abortion foe who once opposed allowing gay couples to be foster parents, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is the unlikeliest figure to complain about bills on the “culture wars" reaching his desk.

But by vetoing a ban on gender confirming treatments for transgender youth, the Republican offered a rare rebuke to fellow conservatives who have been in overdrive this legislative session with bills expanding gun rights and restricting LGBTQ and abortion rights.

“I was told this week that the nation is looking at Arkansas because I have on my desk another bill passed by the General Assembly that is a product of the cultural war in America," Hutchinson said as he announced his decision. “I don't shy away from the battle when it is necessary and defensible, but the most recent action of the General Assembly, while well-intended, is off-course."