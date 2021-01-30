In Iowa, a GOP stalwart becomes a casualty in party war

Still, in close-up, the experience of one mild-mannered, 67-year-old retired general practice lawyer illustrates the passions that make the debate as personal as it is political. And it suggests Trump’s grip on the grassroots may be slow to weaken, even as some in Washington appear ready to move on.

Millage was not intentionally seizing the spotlight when he answered the call from The Quad City Times. It was the evening of Jan. 6, and Millage had watched on TV as a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, scenes of incivility and violence he described as “disgusting.”

Millage had settled on his preferred penalty for Trump before he picked up the phone. “I think they ought to impeach” him, he said, answering a question the reporter didn't ask.

“For the president to egg them on is just atrocious conduct,” Millage told the newspaper.

Though never a Trump champion, Millage voted for him twice. He credited the president's economic policies, especially the 2017 tax cut, with the growth that marked most of Trump's term. He had heard positive reactions from farmers about Trump's renegotiated trade deals and had seen small businesses flourish in his small city on the Mississippi River.