In last debate, McAuliffe's opponents say he won't inspire

During a question about institutional racism, McAuliffe said it was a topic impossible to address in the 30 allotted seconds, though he gave several examples from his policy platform specifically titled “Lifting up Black Virginians,” including improving access to capital and reducing education disparities.

Fairfax, who spoke next, disagreed that the question required a lengthy answer. He then went on to address the fact that McAuliffe faces three Black opponents in the race - Carroll Foy and McClellan in addition to him - saying: “When African Americans are shut out of opportunities repeatedly it sends a signal to people about what our system truly values and who truly has the opportunity to succeed in our society."

McClellan used her answers to make the case that she has both the policy experience and fresh perspective to excite voters in November, and she told the audience she wants to restore Virginians' belief in the ability of government to solve problems.