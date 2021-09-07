In NYC after Ida, Biden calls climate 'everybody's crisis'

“Let him see everything that we’re going through and hopefully we can get the help that we need because there’s a lot of loss,” she said.

Lou DeFazio, a contractor and three-decade Manville resident, sat on his porch with a small Trump flag waving beside him and said the town needed better planning instead of presidential visits.

“I think their efforts could be better spent in other areas," he said of Biden and other elected officials who were coming. “I don’t know what they’re gonna do for us.”

In all, at least 50 people were killed in six Eastern states as record rainfall last week overwhelmed rivers and sewer systems. Some people were trapped in fast-filling basement apartments and cars, or were swept away as they tried to escape. The storm also spawned several tornadoes.

More than half of the deaths, 27, were recorded in New Jersey. In New York City, 13 people were killed, including 11 in Queens.

Biden's visit followed his Friday trip to Louisiana, where Hurricane Ida first made landfall on Aug. 29, killing at least 15 people in the state. He also used the visit to argue for infrastructure spending.