FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — In-person absentee voting has begun in Kentucky for the Nov. 6 elections.
Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes says eligible voters can cast an absentee ballot in person at their local county clerk's office. To be eligible, a voter must be either out of the county on Election Day, elderly, disabled, ill, in the military or a dependent of a military person, an overseas resident, a student or person who temporarily resides outside the county, a voter or the spouse of a voter who has surgery scheduled on Election Day, a pregnant woman in the third trimester or an election official.
Voters who don't qualify to cast an absentee ballot in person might be eligible to cast one by mail. Applications for mail-in ballots are due by Oct. 30.