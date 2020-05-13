In-person voting rises in Wisconsin's 2nd pandemic election

“There was no concern at all,” David Murdock, 68, of Wausau said about voting in person on Tuesday. “It was far safer than going to, for instance, one of the convenience stores.”

Murdock, a Republican, was one of many voters and poll workers who expressed confidence about their safety Tuesday. Many wore masks, stood far apart from others and were careful to use hand sanitizer and take other steps to stay safe.

Scott Pearson, 64, a business coach who lives in Hudson, said a poll worker met him outside the building and made him wait until others left before letting him in. Another worker inside directed him to a hand-washing station. Poll workers in the voting room were behind glass shields. Some of the workers wore masks, he said. Others did not. Voters were allowed to keep their pens.

He said he encountered only a few other people in the building when voting in person in April so he felt it would be safe to vote in-person there again.

“I was feeling really comfortable,” he said. “The experience (of voting in-person) gives you pride, rather than filling out a ballot and putting it in the mail.”

Wallace Page, a 59-year-old software developer, said he felt “fairly safe” voting in person on Tuesday.